PFL 3: 2024 Regular Season Preview and Predictions

PFL 3: 2024 Regular Season goes down live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Apr. 19. This event will kick off the first matches in the featherweight and welterweight tournament. Nearly all of these fighters are hoping to earn the PFL world title and the $1,000,000 prize that comes with it.

The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by hte main card on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET.

Andrey Koreshkov has won five fights in a row; can he make it six in a row as he makes his PFL debut?

Russia’s Andrey Koreshkov is a former Bellator champion who always puts on a show on the feet. “Spartan” has produced fireworks with his knockouts. He has stopped fighters with huge uppercuts, flying knees, and even spinning back kicks. Whenever he fights, he is a must-watch fighter.

With five consecutive wins since 2021, the 33-year-old has put together a solid career resurgence. Having only lost to champions throughout his career, if Magomed Umalatov defeats him it would be a massive statement.

The Russian “Prince” Magomed Umalatov is unbeaten in his professional career. The American Top Team alumni was an Eagle FC champion prior to his undefeated run in the PFL. Umalatov is looking to grab a double leg, get on top, and smash his opponents with a fury of fists. With his skills, he has earned an 80% win rate by way of knockout.

Koreshkov may find himself in deep waters against Umalatov and struggle to get the win.

Both Brendan Loughnane and Pedro Carvalho look to start 2024 on a better note than they ended 2023; which contender rights the ship and earns a victory?

England’s Brendan Loughnane and Pedro Carvalho, of Brazil, are both coming off hard first-round knockout losses in their most recent matches. “The Game” Carvalho is largely a submission-based fighter but might struggle with the distance striking, and kicking game, of his English opponent.

Loughnane has earned losses in his career before and was able to put on impressive win streaks afterward. Whereas, it appears age might be becoming a factor for Carvalho who is trending more and more into loss territory. Plus, Loughnane has had more months to recover from his knockout loss. All elements combined make it likely that Loughnane gets the much-needed victory.

Logan Storley looks to become the first person to defeat Shamil Musaev in an MMA contest; can the former Bellator champion shine in his debut under the PFL banner?

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev is one of the best fights at this event. Shamil Musaev is an undefeated fighter with a kickboxing background, who had impressive success in M-1 and KSW. The US-born Storley has held gold in Bellator and comes from an NCAA collegiate wrestling background. Both men are approximately the same age and are both coming off knockout victories.

“Storm” will be looking to get this fight to the ground to land ground and pound, and hope to avoid the heavy striking game of “The Silent Assassin.” Russia’s Musaev was a world champion in Sanda before transitioning to MMA. He has used his striking background to dangerous effect in MMA, many of his opponents have been knocked down by his heavy leg kicks.

Storley will likely be able to use his top-position wrestling dominance to hold down his Russian opponent and earn a hard-fought win.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Thad Jean and Romain Debienne is a battle of two young men looking to make a statement in the PFL. Both of these athletes have huge future potential and have won the majority of their fights by knockout. It is sure to be fireworks.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card () WW: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov Umalatov FW: Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho Loughnane WW: Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev Storley FW: Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Justin Gonzales Braga WW: Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie Yamauchi FW: Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka III Kamaka FW: Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola Borics FW: Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns Khizriev WW: Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov Ramazanov WW: Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward Madge FW: Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues Rodrigues WW: Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean Jean