Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro Booked for GLORY: COLLISION 6

Rico Verhoeven’s return to action has been confirmed to be on Nov. 4, 2023. The GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight world champion will face the interim titleholder Kevin Tariq “Cookie” Osaro. The event will be GLORY: COLLISION 6 at the GelreDome in Arnhem in the Netherlands.

Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq “Cookie” Osaro at GLORY: COLLISION 6

The Dutch-born Verhoeven has been the long-reigning GLORY heavyweight king. He earned the title in 2014 and has since defended it in an impressive 10 bouts against notable fighters, such as Badr Hari, Jamal Ben Saddik, Hesdy Gerges, Benjamin Adegbuyi, and several others.

Verhoeven was booked to face top-ranked Croatian Antonio Plazibat earlier this year, but, due to an injury, was forced to pull out. Instead, Plazibat faced the winner of a heavyweight tournament for an interim heavyweight title.

Osaro won a one-night tournament at GLORY 85 by knocking out both Jahfarr Wilnis and Murat Aygün. This earned the Nigerian-Dutch striker a shot at Plazibat. Over five rounds at GLORY: COLLISION 5, Osaro was able to powerfully defeat his Croatian opponent, thus becoming crowned the GLORY interim heavyweight world champion.

On Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem in the Netherlands, headlining GLORY: COLLISION 6, Verhoeven will face Osaro for the undisputed GLORY heavyweight world title.

GLORY Kickboxing announced the match through a press release.

