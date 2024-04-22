Cedric Doumbe vs. Derek Anderson Added to Bellator Paris

Knockout striker Cedric Doumbe will face Derek Anderson in the Bellator Championship Series on May 17 live from Paris, France at the Accor Arena.

From a press release, the PFL reports that “Le Meilleur” Doumbe has signed a contract extension with the MMA organization. The French-born athlete has proven highly popular in France. His nine-second knockout in the PFL in 2023 went viral and impressed fans.

Doumbe is a former GLORY Kickboxing world champion who is known for his tremendous punching power. Since transitioning to MMA, all five of his victories were won by knockout. Most recently, he is coming off a loss against Baysangur Chamsoudinov, due to Doumbe having a splinter in his toe.

Bellator’s Derek Anderson is a highly experienced fighter with over 20 bouts to his name. He holds notable wins over fighters such as Patricky Pitbull and Saad Awad. Most recently, he is coming off a loss to Michael “Venom” Page.

Cedric Doumbe vs. Derek Anderson will be the co-main event as Patchy Mix looks to defend his Bellator bantamweight title against Magomed Magomedov. See below for the full May 17 Bellator card.

Bantamweight World Title Bout: C-Patchy Mix (19-1) vs. Magomed Magomedov (16-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event Bout: Cédric Doumbé (5-1) vs. Derek Anderson (17-4, 1 NC)

Middleweight Contender’s Bout: Gregory Babene (23-11) vs. Costello van Steenis (14-3)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Yves Landu (20-9) vs. Jonas Bilharinho (11-2-1)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Archie Colgan (9-0) vs. Thibault Gouti (17-6)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Slim Trabelsi (6-0) vs. Louie Sutherland (6-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mansour Barnaoui (20-6) vs. Yusuke Yachi (26-13)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Imamshafi Aliev (9-0) vs. Mike Shipman (15-4)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Aspen Ladd (11-5) vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (8-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Asael Adjoudj (7) vs. Bruno Fontes (6-0)