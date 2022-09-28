Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 10 Results: Five Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Sep. 27, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 10, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bo Nickal def. Donovan Beard by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 0:52

Sam Patterson def. Vinicius Cenci by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:18

Jack Jenkins def. Freddy Emiliano Linares by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:30

Rafael Ramos Estevam def. Joao Elias by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:25

Mateus Mendonca def. Ashiek Ajim by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:48