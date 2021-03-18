BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore Weigh-in Photos and Results

On Friday, March 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Leonard Garcia takes on Joe Elmore in a 165-pound match-up.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows on Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, March 18. Results and a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC appear below.

BKFC 16 Weigh-in Results

Leonard Garcia (165.2) vs. Joe Elmore (165)DeMarcus Corley (135.2) vs. Reggie Barnett Jr. (135)Arnold Adams (247.9) vs. Bobo O’Bannon (258.1)Kaleb Harris (164.5) vs. Noah Cutter (165.)Melvin Guillard (183.8) vs. Scott O’Shaughnessy (184.9)Adrian Miles (227.5) vs. Jason Fish (224.6)David Diaz (136) vs. Spencer Ruggeri (134.7)Brad Kelly (166) vs. Elvin Brito (163.8)Tyler Hill (176) vs. Zion Tomlinson (176)Ryan Jones (185.7) vs. Eric Thompson (186)