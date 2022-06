ONE 158 Results: Tawanchai Knocks Out Larsen in Round 2

On Friday, Jun. 3, ONE Championship hosted ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured a featherweight Muay Thai bout between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.

The event aired live on the ONE Championship website starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai def. Niclas Larsen by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:42

Fabricio de Andrade def, Kwon Won Il by KO (liver kick). Round 1, 1:02

Reece McLaren def. Xie Wei by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:42

Kairat Akhmetov def. Tatsumitsu Wada by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Guto Inocente def. Rade Opačić by KO (liver punch). Round 1, 2:33

Alex Silva def. Adrian Mattheis by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 3:34

Gurdarshan Mangat def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Constantin Rusu def. Marouan Toutouh by unanimous decision

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida def. Simon Carson by TKO (ground strikes). Round 1, 2:24

Odie Delaney def. Mehdi Barghi by submission (straight arm lock). Round 2, 2:22

Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov def. Duke Didier by split decision

Jenelyn Olsim def. Julie Mezabarba by split decision

Edson Marques def. Kim Kyung Lock by unanimous decision