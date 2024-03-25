ONE 167 Headliners Announced: Stamp vs. Zamboanga; Tawanchai vs. Nattawut

ONE Championship has unveiled two exciting World Title bouts to headline ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, Jun. 7.

At the top of the card will be Stamp Fairtex defending the ONE atomweight MMA world championship against Denice Zamboanga.

Their matchup was originally scheduled for ONE 166: Qatar, but it was delayed so that both women could take part in filming an original docuseries. Now, the two will make up the main event inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the first defense of the gold for Stamp, who made history when she became the first athlete in ONE Championship history to hold a world title in three different sports by defeating Ham Seo Hee to claim the vacant atomweight MMA crown, following Angela Lee’s retirement from the sport.

For her part, this will be Zamboanga’s first shot at a belt in the world’s largest martial art organization. The Filipina has won back-to-back contests on the global stage, which has afforded her the chance at ultimate glory, and fans can bet she won’t waste it.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line in an exciting rematch with “Smokin” Jo Nattawut. This time, however, the two men will wear less leather.

In Oct. 2023, Tawanchai bested Nattawut by a unanimous decision in a featherweight kickboxing contest. However, that result caused dismay for many, as they believed Nattawut should have gotten his hand raised.

The Thai star rebounded from that loss two months later, besting Luke Lessei in a Muay Thai war, and that win earned him a shot at his compatriot’s crown.

In the four-ounce gloves, this world title tilt is almost guaranteed to be an even better slugfest between the two talented strikers, and it will continue the tremendous string of featherweight battles ONE Championship has put on.

More bouts will be announced in the following weeks and months, but ONE 167 on Prime Video is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most action-packed events.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video airs live on Friday, Jun. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.