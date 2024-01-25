Superlek’s Top Five Career-Defining Fights in Muay Thai and Kickboxing

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown at ONE 165 against Takeru Segawa. Ahead of this main event match in Tokyo, Japan, let’s review the biggest and best moments in the impressive career of Superlek.

Thailand’s Superlek has spent a lifetime in Muay Thai. The talented striker has earned world titles in every organization he has competed in. With multiple championships in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, WBC, and a kickboxing world title in ONE, he is one of the top pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

Superlek’s Top Five Fighs in Muay Thai and Kickboxing

5. Superlek Defeats Superball Tded99

In 2022, before Superlek began his unstoppable run through ONE Championship, the Thai-born striker faced Superball Tded99 with the True4U Muay Thai title on the line. At the time, Superlek and Superball were the top fighters on the Bangkok Muay Thai scene. With this win, capturing the title, he would next step into ONE Championship and begin an eight-fight winning streak.

4. Superlek Knocks Out Nabil Anane with a Body Punch

Former WBC Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane met a quick end when he met Superlek. With constant pressure and aggression, the Kicking Machine was able to corner the towering Anane and knock him out with a body shot. Superlek needed a total of two minutes to end this fight.

3. Superlek Knocks Out Danial Williams with a Head Kick

In defense of his ONE flyweight kickboxing throne, Superlek faced off against perpetual contender Danial “Mini T” Williams. The Thai-Australian is best known for his three-round war against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Superlek did not need the judges’ scorecards to earn the victory. In the third round, a head kick and punches from the Thai fighter put Williams, down and he could not get back to his feet.

2. Superlek Defeats Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Panpayak Jitmuangnon is one of the most highly skilled strikers active in Muay Thai. With over 240 victories, he has collected multiple titles in both Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums. Superlek and Panpayak have clashed multiple times, and it is always a close match. The Kicking Machine was able to get a competitive victory against this opponent in 2022, and it remains one the most impressive names on his record.

1. Superlek Defeats Rodtang

“The Iron Man” Rodtang is one of the most iconic Muay Thai fighters today. With the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, Rodtang was creating a legacy as a modern legend. But, in 2023, Superlek and Rodtang went to war. With his size, clinching, dangerous knees, and dangerous kicks, Superlek was able to get his hand raised. Rodtang vs. Superlek was the best fights in Muay Thai for 2023.

Next, Superlek is set to fight the kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa, headlining ONE 165 on Jan. 28. The ONE flyweight kickboxing title will be on the line in this clash.