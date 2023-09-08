ONE Championship Making Big Impact on Muay Thai and Kickboxing

ONE Championship has made an incredible impact on the Muay Thai and kickboxing world. The stars of the sport that feature in the promotion are becoming increasingly popular, and the evidence of that can be seen across athletes’ social media profiles.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been at the forefront of the push from ONE. “The Iron Man” has become a household name, and the American crowd chanted his name loudly when he entered Colorado’s 1stBank Center at ONE’s U.S. debut event, ONE Fight Night 10, on May 10.

When Rodtang joined the world’s largest martial arts organization, he had 14,000 social media followers. As of the end of August this year, the Thai superstar has over 3.6 million.

And the proof of ONE’s promoting continues elsewhere on the roster.

Three-sport star Stamp Fairtex has shined across ONE’s global platform, and her charisma has captivated fans around the globe, making her one of combat sport’s most engaging athletes. As a result, Stamp’s following has from 2,000 followers when she joined the promotion to 1.4 million today.

At the top of the list is pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov. “Chinga” now has over 5.1 million followers on his social media profiles, thanks to the talent that has taken him from being a notable name in kickboxing to being a global star who headlines cards.

His run through the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix and knockout over Superbon Singha Mawynn has grown his star power exponentially.

Striking stars Superbon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Liam Harrison all clock over 1 million followers as well, and these numbers are a tell-tale sign that ONE has helped elevate Muay Thai and kickboxing to a new level.

In America, neither sport had been able to grab hold and take a share of the market. But now, fans flock to Prime Video to see the action in primetime or turn on the incredible ONE Friday Fights series on Friday morning to get their fix.

ONE is giving its athletes a huge platform to be recognized, which many are taking advantage of. And the action produced every week is more captivating and electric than ever before.

As ONE continues to expand its footprint domestically with on-ground event and primetime shows, the striking arts are only going to continue to grow in popularity. That is an exciting proposition as 2024 looms with a promise of four on-ground events in the United States.

These athletes may be the first to see their star shine on the global platform afforded to them, but they will not be the last. ONE has always sought to put the spotlight on exciting talent, and a whole new generation will undoubtedly be there to shoot further across the martial arts landscape.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on Friday, Sep. 22, across all ONE Championship platforms at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Stamp Fairtex headlines ONE Fight Night 14 against Ham Seo Hee on Prime Video on Friday, Sep. 29. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free in the U.S. and Canada for all Amazon Prime subscribers. One week later, Superbon collides with Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 6.