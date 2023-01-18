Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on AXS TV starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Click the picture above to view the weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Kristina Williams (124.3) vs. Ketlen Souza (123.6) – for the vacant flyweight title

Serena DeJesus (137.3)* vs. Olga Rubin (136)

Claire Guthrie (135.9) vs. Auttumn Norton (135.7)

Marisa Messer-Belenchia (105.6) vs. Elisandra Ferreira (105)

Katie Saull (105.6) vs. Rayanne dos Santos (105.8)

Fatima Kline (115.7) vs. Laura Gallardo (115.3)

Tanya Nijjar (118.1)# vs. Sayury Cañon (113.1) Advertisement

* – Fighter missed weight; forfeits 25% of purse

# – Fighter missed weight; fight called off