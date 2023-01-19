Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo Results

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 51: Tennant vs. Bernardo, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo – for the bantamweight title

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza – for the vacant flyweight title

Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin

Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton

Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Elisandra Ferreira

Katie Saull vs. Rayanne Amanda

Fatima Kline def. Laura Gallardo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)