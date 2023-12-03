BKFC 56 Results: Perry Stops Alvarez After Two Rounds

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez, live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event featured three title fights and a middleweight showcase with Mike Perry taking on Eddie Alvarez.

The free prelims aired live on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on pay-per-view through the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 2, 2:00 – for the “King of Violence” title

Christine Ferea def. Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3) – for the flyweight title

Kai Stewart def. Howard Davis by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the featherweight title

Mick Terrill def. Arnold Adams by KO. Round 4, 0:47 – for the heavyweight title

Jeremy Stephens def. Jimmie Rivera by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00

Ben Moa def. Bridger Bercier by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 0:51

Erick Lozano def. Mike Jones by KO. Round 3, 0:51

Esteban Rodriguez def. Keegan Vandermeer by KO. Round 2, 1:06

Trever Bradshaw def. Troy Dennison by KO. Round 1, 1:55

Danny Hilton def. LJ Schulz by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 2:00