ONE Fight Night 22’s Sean Climaco: ‘Fans Should Expect Technical Violence’

When ONE Fight Night 22 begins on Friday, May 3, Sean Climaco will be one of the first faces fans get to see. The American Muay Thai striker will open the show in a flyweight showdown against Josue Cruz.

Climaco arrives in ONE Championship after claiming the Road To ONE tournament title and securing a contract with the organization. Ahead of his debut, he wants everyone to expect hard-hitting action from the start.

“Fans should expect technical violence. I’ve got knockout power in both my hands and hard kicks,” Climaco described to ONE.

“I have an aggressive and exciting fighting style. I’m ready to put it on show for the fans inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and those watching all over the world.”

Climaco is another addition to the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division. But unlike the rest of the talented pool, he isn’t putting titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his sights just yet.

Instead, the Bay Area native wants to take his journey step-by-step.

“It’s an honor to compete and be in the same weight class as these guys, but I’m not going to let all the media and the lights affect me once it’s time to fight. I’m just going to treat it like it’s another day in the office, go in there and fight the way I fight, and not let all the outside stuff distract me,” Climaco explained.

“Of course, I’m training harder than ever, but that’s how you’re going to have to do it whenever you get called to fight in one of the biggest organizations in the world. I think I’m fully prepared for that.”

The first move on the board for him will come against Cruz, a Mexican Muay Thai artist who will be out to make an impactful showing at ONE Fight Night 22.

Climaco has watched footage of his opponent, but he is more focused on his own skills and wants to remain in the moment, so he can adapt on the fly.

“I saw a little bit of film of his fights. I think he’s going to come out and take his time. He’s a Mexican fighter, so he’s probably more boxing-heavy. But I’m not taking too much of what I’ve seen into this fight because we’re fighting in ONE Championship now,” the Road To ONE Champion stated.

“It’s a different atmosphere. He might come out differently than he does in his fights that you see online. Sometimes guys are going to fight like they see red and start swinging like crazy trying to get the $50,000 bonus.”

“I’m just going to fight my fight.”

The American will have to get his head around several new things when he experiences Muay Thai in ONE for the first time, but he remains confident and excited about his debut.

When pushed for a prediction, Climaco said he envisions making an immediate statement against Cruz to put the whole flyweight division on notice.

“The ideal way to win would be a knockout, but I’m not going to force it. I always fight to hurt my opponent, not score points,” he said.

“But I also have to fight smart. You can’t be reckless with the little gloves. I have been sparring with the little [4-ounce] gloves to prepare, and it’s a different ball game.”

“I see myself finishing him in the second round. The first round will be more like getting those ONE debut jitters out, feeling, seeing what he’s got, but after that, I’m going to finish it in the second.”

ONE Fight Night 22 airs live on Friday, May 3, from Bangkok, Thailand. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.