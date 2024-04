ONE Friday Fights 60 Results: Suriyanlek Outworks Rittidet

On Friday, Apr. 26, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 60, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA, Muay Thai and Grappling bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Rittidet Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Focus Adsanpatong def. Comeback TK Yutthana by KO (body kick). Round 1, 1:32

Muay Thai bout: Songfangkhong FA Group def. Khunponnoi Sor Sommai by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:59

Muay Thai bout: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak def. Suwatlek TDed99 by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:42

Muay Thai bout: Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Mahesuan Aekmuangnon by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:21

Muay Thai bout: Detphupa ChotBangsaen def. Sangsakda BoyTarchang by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:22

Muay Thai bout: Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin def. Deniz Demirkapu by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:09

MMA bout: Kaito Oda def. Coopar Royal by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Eisaku Ogasawara def. Sornsueknoi FA Group by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Panmongkol CMA Academy def. Thomas Van Nijnatten by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:50

Muay Thai bout: Junior Fairtex def. Masami Machida by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Liisi Vaht def. Natsuki Takamoto by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:38