ONE Friday Fights 30 Results: Saemapetch Flatlines Kaonar in Round 1

On Friday, Aug. 25, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 30, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai and two MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Saemapetch Fairtex def. Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:09

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Worapon Paidong vs. Slatan Jitmuangnon by KO (head kick). Round 2, 1:47

Muay Thai bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit def. Chokdee Maxjandee by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:45

Muay Thai bout: Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin def. Haodong Jitmuangnon by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:39

Muay Thai bout: Chalawan Ngorbangkapi def. Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:24

Muay Thai bout: Kongklai Annymuaythai def. Silviu Vitez by TKO (knees). Round 2, 2:42

Muay Thai bout: Eisaku Ogasawara def. Yodwittaya Petchompoo by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:31

Muay Thai bout: Ricardo Bravo def. Denpanom Pran26 by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:48

Muay Thai bout: Petgarfield Jitmuangnon def. Sho Ogawa by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov def. Mehraban Farhadi by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:27

MMA bout: Mukhammadumar Abdurakhmonov def. Gwanwoo Lim by unanimous decision