UFC 272 Weigh-In Video and Results: All Fighters Make Weight

On Saturday, Mar. 5, the UFC will host UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a welterweight grudge match between former training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card, which airs on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 4. The official weigh-ins can be seen here starting at 9:50 a.m. ET. See below for weigh-in results.

Main card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)Sergey Spivak (243.5) vs. Greg Hardy (266)Jalin Turner (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Xiaonan Yan (116)Nick Negumereanu (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)Maryna Moroz (125.5) vs. Mariya Agapova (126)Umar Nurmagomedov (146) vs. Brian Kelleher (145)Tim Elliott (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)Ľudovít Klein (156) vs. Devonte Smith (156)Dustin Jacoby (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)