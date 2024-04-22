Adrian Lee Set for Debut at ONE 167 Against Antonio Mammarella

The fourth Lee is ready to begin his ONE Championship journey. 18-year-old Adrian Lee will step into the Circle for the first time at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga for a lightweight MMA bout that marks his professional debut.

Following in the footsteps of his older siblings, Lee will start his journey in ONE as a teen. If the past predicts the future, fans are in store for a remarkable talent to make his first impression.

Standing across from the Hawaii native will be 24-year-old Antonio Mammarella, as first reported by MMAFighting.com.

The Aussie made his pro debut last December and picked up a TKO victory to get started on the right foot. A win over a Lee would be a massive boost for his career.

But the 18-year-old is no stranger to global competition.

Lee has been active as an amateur in pankration and MMA. He has held multiple pankration World Championships, winning by various methods of finishes. It is the Lee mantra to end bouts early.

That will be the goal at ONE 167, as he helps get the massive card started with a bang.

Unsurprisingly, Lee has been training since he was a child. He is taking a lot of lessons from his siblings, with brother Christian as one of his trainers and biggest supporters.

ONE 167 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Jun. 7, to all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.