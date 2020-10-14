On Wednesday, Oct. 14, CES MMA returns to action with its 61st fight card from Warwick, R.I.
In the night’s main event, undefeated knockout artist John Gotti III squares off with Bellator MMA veteran Nick Alley in a welterweight contest.
The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
John Gotti III vs. Nick Alley
Mitch Raposo vs. Matt Almy
Kris Moutinho vs. Ashiek Ajim
Alexandra Ballou vs. Brigid Chase
Fabio Cherant vs. Yu Ji
Tyler King vs. Jamelle Jones
Eddy George vs. Frank Mazepa
Connor Matthews vs. Joshua Marer
Mitch Raposo vs. Matt Almy
Kris Moutinho vs. Ashiek Ajim
Alexandra Ballou vs. Brigid Chase
Fabio Cherant vs. Yu Ji
Tyler King vs. Jamelle Jones
Eddy George vs. Frank Mazepa
Connor Matthews vs. Joshua Marer