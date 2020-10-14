On Wednesday, Oct. 14, CES MMA returns to action with its 61st fight card from Warwick, R.I.

In the night’s main event, undefeated knockout artist John Gotti III squares off with Bellator MMA veteran Nick Alley in a welterweight contest.

The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

