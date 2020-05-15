On Saturday, May 16, the UFC will host the third of three events in a week from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the night’s main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem takes on Walt Harris in a heavyweight affair. Overeem aims to rebound from a stunning, last-moment knockout defeat to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December. The veteran Overeem dominated for the better part of five rounds, but was finished with four seconds remaining in the bout. Harris, meanwhile, has won three of this last four inside the Octagon, with all three wins coming via strikes. He dispatched of Alexei Oleinik in just 12 seconds last July.

The event kicks off with six fights airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 15.

ESPN Main Card

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (N/A)*Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (241)

Alternate Fighters

Marvin Vettori (203.5)Urijah Faber (153.5)

* – Rivera steps in as a late replacement for Mike Davis and will have to undergo medical screening prior to weighing in. He will step on a the scales at a later time on Friday.