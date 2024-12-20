GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Dec. 21, GLORY Kickboxing and RISE will host GLORY 97 x RISE World Series 2024 Final, live from the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The event features the GLORY x RISE Featherweight Grand Prix.

The event airs live on Bally Live and Stadium starting at 1 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 2. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Kento Haraguchi (64.7 kg/142.6 lb) vs. Miguel Trindade (64.75 kg/142.7 lb) – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Chadd Collins (64.55 kg/142.3 lb) vs. Abraham Vidales (64.85 kg/143 lb) – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Sunghyun Lee (64.8 kg/142.9 lb) vs. Berjan Peposhi (64.85 kg/143 lb) – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Taiju Shiratori (64.95 kg/143.2 lb) vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (65 kg/143.3 lb) – featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Yutaro Asahi (64.85 kg/143 lb) vs. Jan Kaffa (64.9 kg/143.1 lb) – featherweight Grand Prix reserve bout

Takumi Sanekata (67.15 kg/148 lb) vs. Usami Hide Meison (67.45 kg/148.7 lb)

Ryujin Nasukawa (53 kg/117 lb) vs. Petmai MC Superlekmuaythai (52.35 kg/115.5 lb)

Kazuki Osaki (52.95 kg/116.7 lb) vs. Albert Campos (52.65 kg/116 lb)

Chanhyeong Lee (61.4 kg/135 lb) vs. Panuwat TGT (61.15 kg/134.8 lb)