Nabil Anane Talks About His Short-Notice Title Opportunity

Nabil Anane is ready to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity on Friday, Jan. 24, when he meets Nico Carrillo for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Originally, Superlek Kiatmoo9 was slated to defend the gold against “The King of the North” in the co-main event of the event. An injury forced the Thai superstar out of action, and Anane was the beneficiary of an interim title shot.

Without hesitation, Anane agreed. Still, the Thai-Algerian striker understands the tall task that awaits him inside Impact Arena.

Advertisement



“[Carrillo] is a good fighter. His striking is very good – very good punches – and he’s strong. He’s got a lot of strength, and yeah, he’s a very good fighter,” Anane commented to ONE.

“I won’t tell what his biggest weakness is. But yes, I’ve watched him fight many times. We’ve fought on the same card before. I knew that soon we’d fight each other, but I didn’t know this day would come this fast, this soon.”

Carrillo has been a terror since arriving in ONE with highlight-reel finishes in dominant performances. Anane has not been phased.

Anane feels that the risk works both ways and each individual will need to be sharp on fight night to claim the gold.

“The thing that gives me more pressure is the belt. I want the belt. Pressure from the opponent? Not really, for me. In my opinion, every fighter has got a different style. It’s just how the game plan goes and how you prepare yourself,” the 20-year-old stated.

“I do my best in my training. I give my 100 percent. How it goes in the ring is just how it goes. For sure, I go for the win, but everything can happen, and everything can happen to him too – not only me.”

The 20-year-old trusts his skill set and wants to earn his own finish to become the interim titleholder. But if he has to go the full five rounds, he is prepared for that too.

“Of course, if I can make it quick, I will make it quick. I won’t take any risks. Him also. I know if he can make it quick, he’ll make it quick, too. But if I can’t, it will be a war for sure,” the bantamweight star said.

“If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it’s going to be a war.”

While there may be doubters for his chances to upend the Scotsman, Anane has full belief in himself. Having been pitted against the elite of the elite during his tenure in the organization, the Thai athlete feels prepared to tackle the unbeaten Scotsman and lead a new era into the future.

“I’m 20 years old, but I’m already fighting all these big names in ONE Championship. I think I can do this, and I’ll try. I’ll be the king of the new generation,” Anane replied.

In his first shot at a title, Anane is prepared to put every ounce of energy he has into the five-round contest. Win or lose, the rising star is ready to fight for much more than 26 pounds of gold.

“It’s a very big opportunity. I got this opportunity at a very young age, and I’m very glad for myself, very proud of myself. I will try my best to bring this belt home. I’ll pick it up to make myself proud, to make my family proud, my brothers proud,” Anane said.

“If I can bring this belt home, I’m going to be one of the youngest champions in the world. And this is a big, big honor for me, for everyone. Not only me, but also my family, my friends, and my brothers.”

ONE 170 airs live on Friday, Jan. 24, from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.