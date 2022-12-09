UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the UFC will host UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The action moves to the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 9. Click on picture above for the weigh-in video and check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Jan Błachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Santiago Ponzinibbio ()** vs. Alex Morono (179.5)**

Darren Till (184.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (242.5)

Jay Perrin (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (136)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)

Chris Curtis (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Billy Quarantillo (146) vs. Anthony Hernandez (145.5)

Erik Silva (146) vs. TJ Brown (145.5)

Daniel da Silva (129)* vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Steven Koslow (136)

* – Fighter missed weight

** – Fight being held at 180-pound catchweight