UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov Results

On Saturday, Jun. 8, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov, live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The event features a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card also airing on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza
Thiago Moisés vs. Ľudovít Klein
Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa
Daniel Marcos vs. John Castañeda
Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda
