UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov Results

On Saturday, Jun. 8, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov, live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The event features a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card also airing on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza

Thiago Moisés vs. Ľudovít Klein

Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Daniel Marcos vs. John Castañeda

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda