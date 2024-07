UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez Results

On Saturday, Jul. 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez, live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The event features a flyweight battle between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ and ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa

Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Charles Johnson def. Joshua Van by KO (punches). Round 3, 0: 20

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Fatima Kline by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Montel Jackson def. Da’Mon Blackshear by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:18

Luana Santos def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:27

Andre Petroski def. Josh Fremd by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Evan Elder def. Darrius Flowers by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 1:46