Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 33: TJ De Santis

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 33 featuring TJ De Santis. De Santis has been a broadcaster in the MMA world since the early 2000’s and is currently holding up duties as a play-by-play commentator for Invicta Fighting Championship, iKON Fighting Federation, Eddie Bravo Invitational and Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds. He also produces multiple podcasts, including Bruce Buffer’s It’s Time with Bruce Buffer. De Santis talks us through how he got his first radio internship at 15 and how that changed his life for the better. The episode goes from De Santis talking about his life growing up to his knowledge and experience in the radio and broadcasting world.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, Fat Boy Jiu Jitsu for the incredible Combat Night shirt and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, @QuigginOutMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.