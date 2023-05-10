Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 68: Professor Rob Kahn

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 68 featuring one of Royce Gracie’s first five Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts, Professor Rob Kahn. This episode dives deep into Kahn’s BJJ journey, stories about days of old, his favorite Royce Gracie stories and so much more. Kahn discussed his views on the current state of affairs with BJJ and whether or not he thinks the top stars are on steroids. This episode also reveals the one person that he has always wanted to train with but never got the chance.

