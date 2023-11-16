Kwon Won-Il Returns to Face Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 on Jan. 12

Korean MMA standout Kwon Won Il has been on a complete tear in ONE Championship for the last three years. The 28-year-old has gone 5-1 since Nov. 2020, and all of those fights ended in knockouts. He last fought in Jun. 2023, when he picked up his second win in a row after scoring a second-round TKO of Artem Belakh. Fans have been ready for his return to the ONE Circle, and Combat Press learned from sources inside the promotion that he will be making his return at ONE Fight Night 18 on Jan. 12.

Kwon’s next opponent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg had a successful 4-1 run through the ONE Warrior Series before officially joining the promotion in Jan. 2020. Since then , he has gone 2-2 with his last fight ending in a split decision win over ONE veteran Chen Rui last September. With Zoltsetseg looking to gain relevance in ONE, and No. 4 Kwon looking to get another crack at now-bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade, this one should be a great fight.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 12.

