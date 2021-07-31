Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Results

On Saturday, July 31, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee from the Forum in Los Angeles.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix comes to a conclusion when reigning two-division titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire clashes with the undefeated A.J. McKee Jr. Pitbull has run roughshod through both the 145-pound and 155-pound divisions in recent years and looks to further cement himself among the pound-for-pound elite. McKee is the most accomplished homegrown talent the promotion has ever showcased. His record stands at 17-0 and he aims to complete his ascension to the top of the division by dethroning the Brazilian champion.

The prelims kicks off live above at 7 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire vs. A.J. McKee Jr – for featherweight title

Mads Burnell vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro

Islam Mamedov vs. Brent Primus

Chris Gonzalez vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Daniel Carey

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz

Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski