The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with MMA veterans and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighters Ike Vallie-Flagg and Dave “Caveman” Rickels, who is back for part two as promised.

In this episode, Flagg talks about the changes in his life that led to this moment, how Covid-19 turned into a title opportunity and how his wife felt about him competing in BKFC. Rickels joined the show later and talked about dad life and how it effects him on a day-to-day and about his upcoming debut in BKFC

