Combat Press MMA Rankings: July 2021

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings (including all genders).

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Francis Ngannou (1) Stipe Miocic (2) Derrick Lewis (3) Ciryl Gane (4) Curtis Blaydes (5) Alexander Volkov (6) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (7) Alistair Overeem (8) Junior dos Santos (9) Augusto Sakai (10)/Ryan Bader (10)

June was a busy month for the heavyweight division, with nearly half the top 10 in the cage. The main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai pitted seventh-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik against 10th-ranked Augusto Sakai. Rozenstruik overwhelmed Sakai at the end of the first round to keep his spot in the rankings. Elsewhere, fourth-ranked Ciryl Gane continued his climb toward a title shot in the headliner of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov. Gane cruised past former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov to stay in fourth.

Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Jan Błachowicz (2) Jiří Procházka (3) Glover Teixeira (4) Vadim Nemkov (5) Corey Anderson (6) Aleksandar Rakić (7) Dominick Reyes (8) Thiago Santos (9) Anthony Smith (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya (1) Robert Whittaker (2) Paulo Costa (3) Yoel Romero (4) Marvin Vettori (5) Jared Cannonier (6) Darren Till (7) Jack Hermansson (8) Kelvin Gastelum (9) Derek Brunson (10)

The UFC 263 rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and Italian challenger Marvin Vettori was a one-sided affair in which Adesanya completely dominated for five rounds. The titleholder further cements his place atop the rankings, while Vettori remains in the fifth spot.

Welterweight

Kamaru Usman (1) Gilbert Burns (2) Colby Covington (3) Leon Edwards (4) Stephen Thompson (5) Michael Chiesa (6) Vicente Luque (7) Yaroslav Amosov (-) Jorge Masvidal (9)/Belal Muhammad (-) Douglas Lima (8)

Dropped from the rankings: Rory MacDonald (10)

The welterweight division was full of activity in June. At Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov, Yaroslav Amosov dethroned Douglas Lima as the company’s champion. Amosov claims Lima’s eighth spot in the rankings, with Lima sliding to 10th. UFC 263 featured two key fights. In a five-round affair, fourth-ranked Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz to keep his fourth position. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad outpointed former title challenger Demian Maia to move into a tie for ninth. The Professional Fighters League’s fifth event of the 2021 season included a very controversial upset, as Gleison Tibau edged Rory MacDonald by split decision. The loss pushes the Canadian out of the top 10.

Lightweight

Charles Oliveira (1) Dustin Poirier (2) Justin Gaethje (3) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (4) Conor McGregor (5) Michael Chandler (6) Beneil Dariush (7) Dan Hooker (8) Rafael dos Anjos (9) Tony Ferguson (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Alex Volkanovski (1) Max Holloway (2) Brian Ortega (3) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (4) Zabit Magomedsharipov (5) Chan Sung Jung (6) Yair Rodriguez (7) Bibiano Fernandes (8) A.J. McKee (9) Edson Barboza (10)

South Korea’s Chan Sung Jung returned to main-event status at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige. Jung outworked Hawaii’s Dan Ige for five rounds to keep his spot at No. 6.

Bantamweight

Petr Yan (1) Aljamain Sterling (2) Cory Sandhagen (3) Adriano Moraes (4) Demetrious Johnson (5) José Aldo (6) Frankie Edgar (7) Kyoji Horiguchi (8) Pedro Munhoz (9) Rob Font (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight

Brandon Moreno (2) Deiveson Figueiredo (1) Askar Askarov (3) Joseph Benavidez (4) Alex Perez (5) Jussier “Formiga” da Silva (6) Alexandre Pantoja (7) Brandon Royval (8) Kai Kara-France (9) Joshua Pacio (10)

The UFC 263 co-main event was a flyweight title rematch, but this time around, Mexico’s Brandon Moreno unseated Deiveson Figueiredo with a third-round submission. Moreno not only captured gold, but also the top spot in our rankings. The Brazilian Figueiredo slides to second in defeat.

Strawweight

Namiki Kawahara (2) Haruo Ochi (3) Gexi Sanlang (4) Ryosuke Noda (5) Toshiya Takashima (6) Yuta Miyazawa (7) Ryo Hatta (9) Keito Yamakita (-) Tatsuki Ozaki (9) Billy Pasulatan (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Jarred Brooks (1)

A lack of activity from top-ranked Jarred Brooks has pushed him from the top of the strawweight division. Meanwhile, ninth-ranked Tatsuki Ozaki was in action at Pancrase 322, where he fell to undefeated Keito Yamakita by first-round armbar. Yamakita enters the rankings in eighth.

Pound-For-Pound

Amanda Nunes (1) Jon Jones (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Valentina Shevchenko (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Israel Adesanya (6) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (7) Alexander Volkanovski (8) Francis Ngannou (9) Rose Namajunas (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Deiveson Figueiredo (10)

Figueiredo’s loss at UFC 263 pushes him back outside the top 10. That opens the door for women’s strawweight queen Rose Namajunas to re-enter the rankings.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.