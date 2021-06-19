UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige Results

On Saturday, June 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, former featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung meets Dan Ige in a five-round affair. Jung looks to rebound from a decision loss to current No. 1 contender Brian Ortega in his last Octagon appearance. Ige, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including a 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker in March.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The main card also airs live on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Sergey Spivak
Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant
Julian Erosa vs. Seung Woo Choi
Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva
Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima
Aleksa Camur vs. Nick Negumereanu
Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba
Khaos Williams vs. Matt Semelsberger
Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez
Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn
Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procópio