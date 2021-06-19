UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige Results

On Saturday, June 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung meets Dan Ige in a five-round affair. Jung looks to rebound from a decision loss to current No. 1 contender Brian Ortega in his last Octagon appearance. Ige, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including a 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker in March.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The main card also airs live on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

