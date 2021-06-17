PFL 2021 5: Regular Season Full Results

On Thursday, June 17, the Professional Fighters League will host the fifth event of its season, PFL 2021 5, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s headliner, former Bellator MMA champion and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald makes his second league appearance debut against fellow UFC alum Gleison Tibau.

Also on the card, two of the promotion’s previous champions continue their quest to repeat as welterweight titlist Ray Cooper III faces Nikolay Aleksakhin and light heavyweight champ Emiliano Sordi takes on Dan Spohn.

Advertisement



The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.