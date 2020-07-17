On Friday, July 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 85th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a strawweight champion as undefeated Sam Hughes takes on once-beaten Vanessa Demopoulos. After going just 3-3 as amateur, Hughes has feasted on regional competition to compile a 4-0 record. Demopoulos suffered her lone defeat to Invicta veteran Itzel Esquivel, but has won three straight.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.