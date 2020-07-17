On Friday, July 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 85th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a strawweight champion as undefeated Sam Hughes takes on once-beaten Vanessa Demopoulos. After going just 3-3 as amateur, Hughes has feasted on regional competition to compile a 4-0 record. Demopoulos suffered her lone defeat to Invicta veteran Itzel Esquivel, but has won three straight.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Sam Hughes vs. Vanessa Demopoulos – for strawweight title
Kevin Natividad vs. Kyle Estrada
Mitchell Sipe vs. Darion Abbey
Leandro Gomes vs. Jacob Thrall
Jordan Leavitt vs. Leivon Lewis
Christian Natividad vs. Michael Aquila
Kevin Natividad vs. Kyle Estrada
Mitchell Sipe vs. Darion Abbey
Leandro Gomes vs. Jacob Thrall
Jordan Leavitt vs. Leivon Lewis
Christian Natividad vs. Michael Aquila