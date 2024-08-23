PFL 9: 2024 Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 9: 2024 Playoffs, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The event features the final round of the 2024 playoffs with the featherweights and welterweights.

The early card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Loughnane def. Kai Kamaka III by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Magomed Umalatov def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Timur Khizriev def. Gabriel Braga by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Shamil Musaev def. Murad Ramazanov by unanimous decision (28-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Ray Cooper III by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Enrique Barzola def. Tyler Diamond by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jose Perez def. Jesse Stirn by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Maxwell Djantou Nana def. Kent Mafileo by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:50

Shido Boris Esperanca def. Tyler Hill by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:31