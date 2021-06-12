UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Results

On Saturday, June 12, the UFC will host UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 from the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.

In the night’s main event, middleweight king Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Italian challenger Marvin Vettori. The pair have met once before, with the Nigerian Adesanya winning via decision.

A title rematch takes place in the co-main event as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo runs it back against Mexico’s Brandon Moreno. The pair battled to a draw in their previous meeting.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.