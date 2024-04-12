UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Apr. 13, the UFC will host UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two championship bouts and a fight for the symbolic “BMF” title.

The UFC 300 early prelims air live on ESPN+, ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 12, and the results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205) – for the light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115) – for the strawweight title

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156) – for the BMF title

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

Jiří Procházka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136)

Sodiq Yusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

