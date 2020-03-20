On Friday, March 20, Cage Warriors will host its 113th event from behind closed doors in Manchester, England.
In the night’s main event, current UFC fighters Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski meet in a middleweight match-up. The pair were originally scheduled for separate bouts at the now cancelled UFC London event that was slated for Saturday.
The co-main event features gold on the line as Mason Jones and Joe McColgan lock horns for the lightweight title.
The card kicks off at on the promotion’s website at 2:30 p.m. The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Darren Stewart vs. Bartosz Fabinski
Mason Jones vs. Joe McColgan – for lightweight title
Nathan Jones vs. David Bear
Paddy Pimblett vs. Decky Dalton
Perry Goodwin vs. Steve Aimable
Darren O’Gorman vs. Coner Hignett
Adam Amarasinghe vs. Jake Bond
Matthew Bonner vs. Jamie Richardson
Kris Edwards vs. James Hendin
Aidan Stephen vs. Jack Collins
Lewis Monarch vs. Kingsley Crawford
Mason Jones vs. Joe McColgan – for lightweight title
Nathan Jones vs. David Bear
Paddy Pimblett vs. Decky Dalton
Perry Goodwin vs. Steve Aimable
Darren O’Gorman vs. Coner Hignett
Adam Amarasinghe vs. Jake Bond
Matthew Bonner vs. Jamie Richardson
Kris Edwards vs. James Hendin
Aidan Stephen vs. Jack Collins
Lewis Monarch vs. Kingsley Crawford