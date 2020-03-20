On Friday, March 20, Cage Warriors will host its 113th event from behind closed doors in Manchester, England.

In the night’s main event, current UFC fighters Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski meet in a middleweight match-up. The pair were originally scheduled for separate bouts at the now cancelled UFC London event that was slated for Saturday.

The co-main event features gold on the line as Mason Jones and Joe McColgan lock horns for the lightweight title.

The card kicks off at on the promotion’s website at 2:30 p.m. The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 5 p.m. ET.