Superfights Roma Results: Faraoni Dominates Joyner, Earns ISKA Title

On Saturday, Nov. 26, TSUNAMI Nutrition presented Superfights Roma: Faraoni vs. Joyner 2 in Rome, Italy, which featured ISKA world championship kickboxing at Cinecitta World. In the main event, Mattia Faraoni defeated Charles Joyner by unanimous decision to capture the ISKA interim world super cruiserweight (-95kg) title. Below are the full event results:

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Mattia Faraoni def. Charles Joyner by unanimous decision – for the ISKA interim world super cruiserweight title

Kickboxing bout: Mustapha Haida def. Christian Guiderdone by split decision

Kickboxing bout: Petros Sacho def. Roberto Oliva by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Eddy Ruiz def. Rami Batita by KO. Round 2, 1:55

Savate bout: Leonardo Caputi def. Manu Migues by majority decision

Kickboxing bout: Luciana Germano def. Anna Rotatori by unanimous decision – for the FIGHT1 Italian -55kg title

Kickboxing bout: Andrea Storai def. Michele Pennacchietti by majority decision

Kickboxing bout: Eugenio Paladyev def. Davide Cavarra by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Tiziano Ferranti def. Ryan Taylor by KO (strikes). Round 1, 0:31