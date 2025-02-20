ONE 171 Results: Pacio Finishes Brooks in Round 2; Haggerty Outworks Wei

On Thursday, Feb. 20, ONE Championship will host ONE 171: Qatar, live from the Lusail Sports Arena

in Lusail, Qatar. The event features Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action, including two title fights.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Joshua Pacio def. Jarred Brooks by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 4:22 for the strawweight title

Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Haggerty def. Wei Rui by unanimous decision for the bantamweight title

MMA bout: Roberto Soldic def. Dagi Arslanaliev by knockout (overhand left). Round 1, 1:55

MMA bout: Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang by knockout (head kick). Round 1, 0:28

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov def. Martin Nguyen by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon by split decision

MMA bout: Kirill Grishenko def. Mauro Cerilli by TKO (leg kick). Round 1, 3:28

Muay Thai bout: Jake Peacock def. Shinji Suzuki by TKO (three knockdown rule). Round 3, 1:29

MMA bout: Ayaka Miura def. Ritu Phogat by submission (kneebar). Round 1, 2:24

MMA bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Nicolas Vigna by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 3;04

Submission Grappling bout: Zayed Alkatheeri def. Mohammad Aburumuh by submission (armbar). Round 1

MMA bout: Abdullo Khodzhaev def. Wilian Poles by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1

MMA bout: Hussein Salem def. Walter Cogliandro by knockout (left hook). Round 1

Advertisement

