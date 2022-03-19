Cage Warriors 134 Results: Vucenic Retains with Submission

On Friday, Mar. 18, Cage Warriors hosted Cage Warriors 134: Vucenic vs. Hughes 2, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event featured a featherweight title unification bout between Jordan Vucenic and Paul Hughes.

The preliminary card aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 3 p.m. ET. The main card follows, also on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jordan Vucenic def. James Hedin by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:36 – for the featherweight title

Will Currie def. Patrick Vallee by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:56

George Hardwick def. Lukasz Kopera by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:00

Tobia Harila def. Decky McAleenan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:55

Ben Ellis def. Nik Bagley by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Kingsley Crawford def. Aidan James by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 1:28

Lone’er Kavanagh def. Ryan Morgan by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:13