Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 2 Results

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

*Ibo Aslan def. Paulo Renato Jr. by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:22

*Hyder Amil def. Emrah Sonmez by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

*Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:00

*Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:00 Advertisement

*Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. George Hardwick by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)*Ibo Aslan def. Paulo Renato Jr. by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:22*Hyder Amil def. Emrah Sonmez by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)*Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:00*Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:00 * – Fighter awarded UFC contract