On Saturday, March 14, the UFC will host its 28th event on ESPN+ from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The event will take place behind closed doors, as fans have been banned from the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the night’s main event, former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee squares off with red-hot Brazilian finisher Charles Oliveira. Lee is coming off a violent, head-kick knockout over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Oliveira has strung together six straight finishes, including back-to-back knockouts of Jared Gordon and Nik Lentz.

The card kicked off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters will hit the scales on Friday, March 13. Results will be posted below as they become available.

ESPN+ Main Card

Kevin Lee (158.5)* vs. Charles Oliveira (156)Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadžović (155)Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs. Randa Markos (116)Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)Rani Yahya (136) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. David Dvořák (126)Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs. Bea Malecki (136)

* – Lee missed the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.