UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Results

On Saturday, June 5, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai collide.

The co-main also features heavyweight action as Walt Harris takes on Marcin Tybura.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.