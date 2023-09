ONE Friday Fights 33 Results

On Friday, Sep. 15, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 33, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Yod-IQ PK Saenchai vs. Alexey Balyko

Muay Thai bout: Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn def. Apiwat Sor Somnuk by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Panthep VK Khaoyai def. Chalamkhao PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon def. Sakolpat ChotBangsaen by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:38

Muay Thai bout: Abdallah Ondash def. Palangboon Wor Santai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Sing Sor Chokmeechai def. Win Sitjanim by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Chalamkhao Jitmuangnon by TKO (punch). Round 2, 0:48

Muay Thai bout: Otop Or Kwanmuang def. Shingo Shibata by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:59

Muay Thai bout: Yamin PK Saenchai def. Zhang Jinhu by KO (elbow). Round 3, 0:23

Muay Thai bout: Teeyai PK Saenchai def. Ayad Albadr by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Junior Fairtex def. Zehra Dogan by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:36

MMA bout: Ismail Khan def. Cho Joon Gun by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:10

MMA Bout: Rabindra Dhant def. Torepchi Dongak by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:55