On Friday, Aug. 28, Titan FC will host its 63rd event from Miami.
In the night’s main event, heavyweights Mohammed Usman and Terrance Hodges collide. Usman is the brother of current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mohammed Usman vs. Terrance Hodges
Christian Ynastrilla vs. Wascar Cruz
Roman Faraldo vs. Tommy Aaron
Devon Dixon vs. Jose Vasquez
Gustavo Villamil vs. Nekoro Bunsie
