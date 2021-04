On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with PFL featherweight Lazar Stojadinovic. The fighter talks the lack of employment benefits in MMA, entering the 2021 PFL season on late notice, his fight with Movlid Khaibulaev at PFL 1 and more.

