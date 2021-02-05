UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem collides with fellow top-10 fighter Alexander Volkov. The former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 champion Overeem is looking for one final run at gold to complete his illustrious career. The Dutchman has won four of his last five, including back-to-back knockouts. Volkov, meanwhile, was the Bellator MMA champion prior to setting foot in the Octagon. The towering Russian is coming off a second-round finish of Walt Harris in his last outing.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 22.

ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Alistair Overeem () vs. Alexander Volkov ()Cory Sandhagen () vs. Frankie Edgar ()Alexandre Pantoja () vs. Manel Kape ()Cody Stamann () vs. Askar Askar ()Diego Ferreira () vs. Beneil Dariush ()Michael Johnson () vs. Clay Guida ()Mike Rodriguez () vs. Danilo Marques ()Timur Valiev () vs. Martin Day ()Karol Rosa () vs. Joselyne Edwards ()Molly McCann () vs. Lara Procópio ()Youssef Zalal () vs. Seung Woo Choi ()Ode Osbourne () vs. Jerome Rivera ()