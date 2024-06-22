UFC Fight Night Results: Whittaker Runs Through Aliskerov

On Saturday, Jun. 22, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event featured a middleweight battle between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card also airing on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET, and the main card airing on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:49
Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Shara Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:27
Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:28
Nasrat Haqparast def. Jared Gordon by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Felipe Lima def. Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:15
Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Nicolas Dalby by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Muin Gafurov def. Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def. Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
Chang Ho Lee def. Xiao Long by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Shara Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:27
Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:28
Nasrat Haqparast def. Jared Gordon by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Felipe Lima def. Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 1:15
Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Nicolas Dalby by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Muin Gafurov def. Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def. Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
Chang Ho Lee def. Xiao Long by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)