On Friday, Oct. 2, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 92nd event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
In the night’s main event, a pair of once-beaten bantamweight lock horns as Colorado’s Kevin Wirth meets Palestine native Askar Askar.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Kevin Wirth vs. Askar Askar
Andre Fialho vs. Antônio dos Santos Jr.
Jacob Thrall vs. Ricky Furar
Justin Wetzell vs. Jordan Mapa
Mefi Monterroso vs. Rodney Kealohi
Viecheslav Borshchev vs. Ali Zebian
Dakota Bush vs. Brian Del Rosario
Christian Natividad vs. Jose Holguin
Andre Fialho vs. Antônio dos Santos Jr.
Jacob Thrall vs. Ricky Furar
Justin Wetzell vs. Jordan Mapa
Mefi Monterroso vs. Rodney Kealohi
Viecheslav Borshchev vs. Ali Zebian
Dakota Bush vs. Brian Del Rosario
Christian Natividad vs. Jose Holguin