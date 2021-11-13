LFA 118 Results: Askar Edges Gomes in New Main Event

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 118, live from the Los Angeles-Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, Calif. The event was set to feature a battle for the vacant strawweight championship between Jaqueline Amorim and Loveth Young, but that fight was cancelled late.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Askar Askar def. Leandro Gomes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Javier Garcia def. Ryan Fillingame by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 30-27)

Jena Bishop def. Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Ricky Furar def. Christian Avalos by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:30

Sidney Trillo def. Alandria Brown by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:49

Taylor Mauldin def. Nadine Mandiau by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Joe Dorado def. Corvan Allen by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:17